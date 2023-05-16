Missouri State Highway Patrol asking for help to identify woman; remains were found in Shannon County in 2022

Shannon County Jane Doe. Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol
Shannon County Jane Doe. Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol used facial approximation technology to recreate the face of a woman whose remains were found near Winona in 2022 and is now asking for help in identifying the woman.

According to a news release, the remains were found along U.S. Highway 60 near Winona on January 12, 2022.

The Highway Patrol says the woman is believed to have been 40-60 years old, 4′10″ to 5′4″ tall, and weighed between 160-180 pounds. She had black, salt and pepper hair at the time of her death. She also had a tattoo on each of her thighs.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol is committed to finding answers and solving cases with the help of the community. We thank you for your assistance in resolving this case,” the Highway Patrol said.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is urged to contact Corporal Evan Tyrrell at Troop G via email at Evan.Tyrrell@mshp.dps.mo.gov or by calling 417-469-3121. Additionally, the Missing Persons Clearinghouse can be reached at 573-526-6178. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 16 afternoon forecast
A few days of dry weather ahead of more rain
‘We are at a critical point’ St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
‘We are at a critical point’: St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was arrested and released days before
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Kim Gardner officially resigns as St. Louis Circuit Attorney

Latest News

Graphic
Daughter stabs mother with butcher knife in South City
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is resigning effective Tuesday, the Missouri Governor’s...
Kim Gardner to officially resign as St. Louis Circuit Attorney Tuesday
Tim McGraw to headline at Illinois State Fair.
Tim McGraw to headline Illinois State Fair
‘I believe it would pass’ A renewed push to legalize abortion in Missouri after legislature fails to pass initiative petition reform
Two people shot, injured in O’Fallon Park
2 shot, 1 killed in O’Fallon Park Monday night