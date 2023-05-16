Missouri bill would allow retired teachers to work longer

By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - For districts suffering from a teacher shortage, the state of Missouri allows retired teachers to teach full time up to two years, while retaining their retirement benefits.

The legislature passed a measure to increase the number to 4 years, which makes a difference for schools struggling to hire teachers.

Superintendent John French of the Lewis County C-1 School District said the critical shortage clause, which allows retired teachers to work, has been a big help for their district.

French said they employ two retired teachers under this clause. He said the way the clause is worded, it’s spelled out in months rather than years, so they employ them for months at a time during the school year. This allows the school district to utilize them for longer. He said bumping it up to four years can really make a difference for rural districts who struggle to hire teachers.

“I’ve used critical shortage in each of the last three districts I’ve been in to fill hard to fill spots in science, in mathematics, even in special education before. So that has always been an avenue that has been very much needed for the smaller schools,” French said.

He said retired teachers tend to be familiar with the community they work in and can work with students closer to help them succeed.

He said it also allows them to offer classes they wouldn’t otherwise be able to.

Highland Highschool Principal Susan Rossmiller said they have struggled finding teachers, and retired teachers have helped fill upper level math courses such as calculus and trigonometry. She said an advantage with retired teachers is they are able to teach dual credit classes to students.

“We do have other teachers here at the high school that also meet that requirement that can teach dual credit classes for us. But over the years that has become more difficult to meet that dual credit requirement that our teachers can also teach and meet the college requirements through the higher ed commission,” Rossmiller said.

French said teachers have to get their masters in the subject before they can teach dual credit. He said it would help if they helped make the process easier for teachers to get their masters so they can continue to offer dual credit courses.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 16 afternoon forecast
A few days of dry weather ahead of more rain
‘We are at a critical point’ St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
‘We are at a critical point’: St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was arrested and released days before
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Kim Gardner officially resigns as St. Louis Circuit Attorney

Latest News

Tim McGraw to headline at Illinois State Fair.
Tim McGraw to headline Illinois State Fair
Two people shot, injured in O’Fallon Park
2 shot, 1 killed in O’Fallon Park Monday night
CVPA dance students have first full performance since deadly school shooting
CVPA dance students have first full performance since deadly school shooting
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was arrested and released days before