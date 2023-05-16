Two people shot, injured in O’Fallon Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and injured in O’Fallon Park near West Florissant and Athlone in north St. Louis City on Monday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting just before 8 p.m. When they arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot multiple times in the head and torso. He was not conscious or breathing when he was rushed to the hospital.

Police said a second victim of this shooting arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rear. The second victim is conscious and breathing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

