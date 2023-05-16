Two people shot, injured in O’Fallon Park

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and injured in O’Fallon Park near West Florissant and Athlone in north St. Louis City on Monday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting just before 8 p.m. When they arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot multiple times in the head and torso. He was not conscious or breathing when he was rushed to the hospital.

Police said a second victim of this shooting arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rear. The second victim is conscious and breathing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flood watch has been issued starting at 9 p.m. tonight.
First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch Tonight-Tuesday
Flash flooding causing road closures, traffic delays and stranded cars
Flash flooding causing road closures, traffic delays and stranded cars
Police investigate large fight involving multiple teens and shots fired downtown
Police investigate large fight involving multiple teens and shots fired downtown
‘We are at a critical point’ St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
‘We are at a critical point’: St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
Man drowns in Carondelet Park Saturday morning
Man drowns in Carondelet Park Saturday morning

Latest News

Mobile unit on the road to help kids manage diabetes
Mobile unit on the road to help kids manage diabetes
500-year flood hits parts of south St. Louis County
500-year flood hits parts of south St. Louis County
Police: No arrests made after street brawls break out among teens downtown Saturday night
Police: No arrests made after street brawls break out among teens downtown early Sunday morning
Former North County Police Cooperative Officer, Cpl. James Sims, has been charged with...
Prosecutors charge North County Police Cooperative officer with kidnapping, assault