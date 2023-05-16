Man sentenced to 28 years in prison for carjackings, burglaries, gun charges

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was sentenced to 28 years in prison Tuesday for carjackings, burglaries and a home invasion in May of 2021.

Drew Clark, 37, was convicted on three counts of carjacking, three counts of brandishing a firearm to commit a violent crime, and possession of a stolen firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Clark stole a man’s Jeep Cherokee on May 22, 2021, at Union Station as the man was unloading his vehicle. Four days later on May 26, he left the Jeep near a business on South First Street and stole someone’s truck. Immediately after, he stole a different truck. Clark pointed a gun at someone while fleeing the scene.

A short time later, Clark broke into a home on South 13th Street and stole a wallet and debit card, among other items. He went into another home on the same block and threatened a woman at gunpoint for money. He zip-tied her on the bathroom floor before stealing her car.

He left that car in the 1100 block of South 7th Street. Using a stolen work vest and helmet of a Purina employee, he wandered the grounds of the business near Downtown and carjacked an employee there. He left that vehicle in the 1600 block of South 9th Street.

Clark fled after St. Louis police officers saw him nearby. He ran through someone else’s house before officers arrested him. Officers recovered a stolen firearm that Clark had.

