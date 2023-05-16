Lego reveals 3,981-piece Batman Batcave shadow box set

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Holy Legos, Batman!

A Batcave - Shadow Box Lego set will hit the shelves on June 8.

The Lego Company said it will allow users to reconstruct the superhero’s headquarters, with the design taken from the 1992 film “Batman Returns.”

The Lego set contains 3,981 pieces and is made for adults.

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.(Lego)

It has moveable parts, a Batmobile, and seven mini-figures of characters like the Penguin and Catwoman.

The company said it will cost about $400.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 16 afternoon forecast
A few days of dry weather ahead of more rain
‘We are at a critical point’ St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
‘We are at a critical point’: St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was arrested and released days before
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Kim Gardner officially resigns as St. Louis Circuit Attorney

Latest News

Lauren Hewski, 18, died in a crash an hour after receiving her associate degree. She planned to...
Star student killed on the way to celebratory lunch with parents after getting degree
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. YouTube is great...
YouTube’s recommendations send violent and graphic gun videos to 9-year-olds, study finds
Save money on your monthly utilities
Save money on your monthly utilities
Save money on your monthly utilities