Kim Gardner to officially resign as St. Louis Circuit Attorney Tuesday, Missouri Governor’s office says

Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
By KMOV Staff and Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is resigning effective Tuesday, the Missouri Governor’s Office told News 4.

Gardner initially planned to resign on June 1. She announced in early May she was stepping down amid accusations by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey that she had neglected the duties of her office. Bailey launched an effort to oust her from office, and since then, multiple assistant prosecutors have resigned. After Gardner announced she would step down in early June, Bailey said she should resign immediately and announced the process to remove her from office would continue.

A judge called the Circuit Attorney’s Office “a rudderless ship of chaos” during a contempt hearing. The hearing was connected to the case of a shooting of an 11-year-old girl. Steven Linell Vincent Jr., 28, was charged in 2021 with four counts each of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after a gunshot went through the 11-year-old’s bedroom window and hit her in the arm. The incident happened in the 1300 block of Garrison Avenue in October 2020.

The judge in the case said an attorney in Gardner’s office, Chris Desilets, did not show up for trial on April 10 or a counsel status hearing. A special prosecutor was appointed after the hearing to determine if Gardner’s office would be held in contempt.

AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing

According to sources, there is talk that Wesley Bell will be taking over possibly in the interim. He was seen at the Circuit Attorney’s office Tuesday along with members of his top staff. He declined to comment to News 4. Gardner was not seen at the courthouse.

Gov. Parson has been in the process of working to determine who will be appointed when Gardner said she would resign on June 1.

