A few days of dry weather ahead of more rain

By Leah Hill
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Clouds begin to clear today
  • Dry and warmer for a few days
  • Showers or storms Friday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: Clouds will begin to break and we’ll see a little more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures behind the cold front will sit in the lower 70s today. The humidity is also low.

Wednesday and Thursday: Temperatures will be warmer under sunny skies. Highs will sit in the 80s, but thankfully the humidity remains low.

What’s next: Friday will be our best opportunity for rainfall as the next cold front moves in. Strong or severe storms appear to set up way south of the area in Arkansas. So for now, just expect showers Friday with some rumbles of thunder. The good news is the rain looks to clear Friday night or at the latest early Saturday morning. Temperatures over the weekend will be a little lower after the rain.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are at a critical point’ St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
‘We are at a critical point’: St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing
Former North County Police Cooperative Officer, Cpl. James Sims, has been charged with...
Prosecutors charge North County Police Cooperative officer with kidnapping, assault
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was arrested and released days before

Latest News

May 16 early forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Morning Rain Ending
May 16 morning forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Morning Rain Ending
First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch Tonight-Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch Tonight-Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch Tonight-Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch Tonight-Tuesday