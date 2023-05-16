A few days of dry weather ahead of more rain

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Clouds begin to clear today

Dry and warmer for a few days

Showers or storms Friday

Today: Clouds will begin to break and we’ll see a little more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures behind the cold front will sit in the lower 70s today. The humidity is also low.

Wednesday and Thursday: Temperatures will be warmer under sunny skies. Highs will sit in the 80s, but thankfully the humidity remains low.

What’s next: Friday will be our best opportunity for rainfall as the next cold front moves in. Strong or severe storms appear to set up way south of the area in Arkansas. So for now, just expect showers Friday with some rumbles of thunder. The good news is the rain looks to clear Friday night or at the latest early Saturday morning. Temperatures over the weekend will be a little lower after the rain.

