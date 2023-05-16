Driver flees after crashing into church in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who left the scene of this crash in north St. Louis.

Shattered glass and scattered debris were left behind this morning after a driver veered off the road and crashed this black car into the administration building for Friendly Temple Church.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.