Driver flees after crashing into church in north St. Louis
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who left the scene of this crash in north St. Louis.
Shattered glass and scattered debris were left behind this morning after a driver veered off the road and crashed this black car into the administration building for Friendly Temple Church.
It happened just after 5 a.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
