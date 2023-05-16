Driver flees after crashing into church in north St. Louis

Police are searching for a driver who left the scene of this crash in north St. Louis.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who left the scene of this crash in north St. Louis.

Shattered glass and scattered debris were left behind this morning after a driver veered off the road and crashed this black car into the administration building for Friendly Temple Church.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Couple Dry Days, Next Rain Arrives Friday
A Couple Dry Days, Next Rain Arrives Friday
‘We are at a critical point’ St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
‘We are at a critical point’: St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was arrested and released days before
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Kim Gardner officially resigns as St. Louis Circuit Attorney

Latest News

Rendering plant fire in Madison County
Rendering plant fire in Madison County
2 shot, 1 killed in O’Fallon Park Monday night
2 shot, 1 killed in O’Fallon Park Monday night
Driver flees after crashing into building in north St. Louis
Driver flees after crashing into building in north St. Louis
Gardner resigns
Kim Gardner officially resigns as St. Louis Circuit Attorney