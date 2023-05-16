Developer: $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo., scrapped

Plans for a family-friendly entertainment complex in St. Charles County have been scrapped, according to the developer.
By Caroline Hecker
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Construction on the new $15 million Carl’s Drive In at Winghaven Speedway was supposed to begin in March, with an opening date originally scheduled for July 4. Developer SkyView Partners tells News 4 the project, which had been in works for several years, will no longer move forward. A reason behind the decision was not immediately given.

The plans called for a multi-level go-cart track, a 130-foot long slide, a 50-foot tower ride, a swinging carousel, a children’s go-cart track and Carl’s Drive In restaurant. The project won approval from O’Fallon City Council last fall, and permits were issued by the city’s planning and zoning committee. The complex was originally planned for a 2.5-acre piece of land at DD and I-64, alongside the Rush soccer fields and nearby movie theater.

