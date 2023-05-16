Daughter stabs mother with butcher knife in South City

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Shannon Worley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 31-year-old woman stabbed her 50-year-old mother with a butcher knife in south St. Louis Monday, police tell News 4.

The stabbing happened in the 3600 block of Kosciusko.

The two were reportedly arguing over money before the argument turned physical. The victim was stabbed in the head and was transported to the hospital where she was listed in critical/stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody.

