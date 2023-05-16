A Couple Dry Days, Next Rain Arrives Friday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Watch for fog in spots Wednesday morning
  • Dry and Warmer Wednesday & Thursday
  • Showers with isolated thunder Friday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Wednesday and Thursday: Watch for some fog in the mornings, otherwise it will be dry and warm up nicely in the afternoon both Wednesday and Thursday. Expect partly sunny skies, and we may see more of a milky white sky on Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to travel into our skies. This would be aloft and not an air quality problem.

What’s next: Friday will be our next chance for rainfall as the next cold front moves in. This won’t be heavy and we don’t expect any severe weather at this point. In fact, it looks like mostly showers with isolated thunder. We will work to narrow the timing but in St. Louis from lunch time through early evening looks to be the favored time for showers.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are at a critical point’ St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
‘We are at a critical point’: St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was arrested and released days before
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Kim Gardner officially resigns as St. Louis Circuit Attorney

Latest News

A Couple Dry Days, Next Rain Arrives Friday
A Couple Dry Days, Next Rain Arrives Friday
May 16 afternoon forecast
A few days of dry weather ahead of more rain
May 16 early forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Morning Rain Ending
May 16 morning forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Morning Rain Ending