AG Bailey ends emergency rules restricting transgender healthcare

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey(ky3)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is ending his emergency rules restricting transgender health care.

In March, Bailey announced an emergency regulation against gender transition interventions for minors. Earlier this month, a St. Louis County judge temporarily blocked the rules from being enforced hours before they were set to take effect.

On Tuesday, Bailey told News 4 he was dropping the rules because the Missouri Legislature had passed restrictions on transgender health care for minors.

“The legislature has now passed a ban that exceeds the authority of the rule that we passed, so we will now be prepared to defend the statute in court,” said Bailey. “We were standing in the gap in healthcare to protect patients unless or until the General Assembly acted, and the General Assembly closed the gap by enacting a statute.”

One Missouri legislator said Bailey withdrew his emergency ruling for a different reason.

“Andrew Bailey grossly overstepped his legal authority, and everyone knows it. So, it isn’t surprising he withdrew his unconstitutional rule knowing another embarrassing court defeat was inevitable. Missourians deserve an attorney general worthy of the office, not one who persecutes innocent Missourians for political gain,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said in a statement.

‘Children can’t make these decisions’ Missouri Legislature passes bill banning trans-healthcare for minors

Last week, the Missouri House of Representatives officially sent two controversial bills related to transgender kids and young adults to Governor Mike Parson’s desk. One bill bans medical care for transgender minors under the age of 18. This includes treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and certain types of surgery. The other bill requires student-athletes to play on teams that coincide with their gender assigned at birth.

Both bills still need to be signed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Couple Dry Days, Next Rain Arrives Friday
A Couple Dry Days, Next Rain Arrives Friday
‘We are at a critical point’ St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
‘We are at a critical point’: St. Louis City faces another violent weekend
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was...
News 4 Investigates: Convicted murderer accused of attacking a grandmother at Straub’s was arrested and released days before
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Kim Gardner officially resigns as St. Louis Circuit Attorney

Latest News

Generic school desk photo
Missouri teacher who used racial slur resigns; student who taped him suspended
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Man sentenced to 28 years in prison for carjackings, burglaries, gun charges
generic image
East St. Louis woman sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution for unemployment fraud scheme
gavel generic
Woman found guilty of 26 felonies connected to disability fraud