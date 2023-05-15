‘We are at a critical point’ St. Louis City faces another violent weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A violent Mother’s Day weekend in downtown St. Louis has some city leaders saying St. Louis City is near its breaking point.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a double shooting that hurt a man and woman on 7th Street near Locust.

The victims told police a dark-colored SUV drove up to them and someone inside started to shoot. The victims drove themselves to the hospital.

Police said the man was shot in the head and arm and is in serious condition. The woman suffered a graze wound.

Police said that the double shooting may be connected to an earlier incident on Locust near 9th Street.

In a video posted to Twitter by advocacy group Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis, a crowd is seen gathered around people fighting in the middle of the street.

Officers said they were breaking up the fight when they heard gunshots around the corner.

Police found two cars with bullet holes, but no one inside the cars was hit by gunfire.

Ward 8 Alderwoman Cara Spencer told News 4 Sunday she is seeing a growing number of people who fear visiting downtown St. Louis.

“We are at a critical point. We have got to get what’s going on downtown under control, or we are going to lose downtown,” Spencer explained. “Quite frankly, downtown St. Louis is the heartbeat, economic engine of our city, our region and the state of Missouri, so this is of paramount importance.

Spencer said the two greatest challenges the City of St. Louis faces are problematic landlords and the state legislature allowing people to open carry weapons in city streets. She said a push to change city ordinances would help the city and police hold short-term rental owners accountable.

“Registering them, having a point of contact so immediately when there is an issue we can contact the owner,” Spencer shared. “One of the issues you have is when there is an issue, police are not able to enter the premise without the property owner’s permission. Registering the Air BNBs will allow our police to immediately contact the property owner and gain access to some of these parties and some of these things going on that shouldn’t be going on, and that will be a really important tool combating this issue.”

Last week, SLMPD spoke about its efforts to stop weekend violence in downtown St. Louis.

“It’s very chaotic for the officers. It’s very apprehensions, but if we can run some of these people if they are involved in these incidents,” Major Ryan Cousins explained. “If anybody is a convicted felon, obviously we’ll make an arrest and take their weapons, but for the most part, it’s just people being downtown. We have to create a large presence, and hopefully, that will deter people from coming downtown or anywhere else in this city and carrying weapons.”

Major Cousins said the department will deploy a cruising and summer violence detail with officers from specialized units to help patrol downtown on the weekends.

