Saint Louis Zoo partners with Urban Chestnut to release new beer

St. Louis Bier Red Panda Light Lager created to raise awareness, funds for animal conservation
The Saint Louis Zoo is releasing a new brew as part of their collaboration with Urban Chestnut...
The Saint Louis Zoo is releasing a new brew as part of their collaboration with Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) called the St. Louis Bier Red Panda Light Lager.(Saint Louis Zoo)
By Shannon Worley
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Saint Louis Zoo is releasing a new brew as part of their collaboration with Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) called the St. Louis Bier Red Panda Light Lager.

Beginning on Friday, May 19, the American lager will be served at the zoo. By May 26, the beverage’s bright label donning a red panda will line grocery store shelves.

Formed in 2019. this partnership aims to raise awareness and funds in support of animal welfare and conservation. For every case sold at area retailers, Urban Chestnut will donate $3 to the Saint Louis Zoo to support their conservation work.

“We greatly appreciate the brewery’s generosity and partnership over the last four years, donating and raising over $16,000 for conservation and animal-care efforts at the Zoo. Adults can enjoy a quality, St. Louis-made craft beer while helping wildlife, which makes for a great collaboration,” said Michael Macek, Saint Louis Zoo Director.

