Road crews out patching potholes in south St. Louis County

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Rain wreaked havoc on the roads in south St. Louis County.

An official with the county streets department said the sheer intensity of rain yesterday blew out pothole patches on a number of roadways.

Crews spent the day near Jefferson Barracks patching the holes with asphalt and sweeping streets of debris.

You may see road crews out clearing debris and fixing asphalt in the days ahead.

Drivers are asked to give these crews room to work.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

