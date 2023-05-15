Prosecutors charge North County Police Cooperative officer with kidnapping, assault

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A North County Police Cooperative(NCPC) officer was charged Monday with kidnapping and two counts of assault in connection to incidents from November 2022 and April of this year.

The NCPC, which patrols eight municipalities in the north St. Louis County region, launched a criminal investigation into Cpl. James Sims in relation to incidents while he was on duty on Nov. 2, 2022, and April 8, 2023.

A probable cause statement against Sims, who is no longer an NCPC officer, alleges his brother called him on November 2 for help after a fight broke out in the 6200 block of Dardanella. Sims did not notify dispatch when arriving at the residence, the statement says, and did not activate his body camera. When other officers arrived, Sims had someone handcuffed in front of him. Prosecutors allege Sims handcuffed the man unlawfully and injured him, along with his brother.

He is charged with kidnapping and third-degree assault in that incident. The probable cause statement says the victim “had obviously been beaten.”

The residence that Sims responded to was outside of his patrolling zone. The probable cause statement says there were several other officers that could have responded to the incident.

Prosecutors also allege Sims body slammed the same man on the hood of a car on April 8 at the Global Food Mart on Lucas and Hunt Road while Sims was on duty. He faces a fourth-degree assault charge for that incident.

Maj. Ron Martin with the NCPC said in an email to News 4 that the department launched the criminal investigation into Sims in April.

“The North County Police Cooperative is dedicated to providing professional, transparent and ethically sound police services to eight municipalities in North St. Louis County,” Martin said. “We strive to hold all of our police officers and employees accountable for their actions. It saddens us as an organization to make this announcement but can reassure the public we will continue to be steadfast with our CALEA accredited police services and will continue to expect the members of this law enforcement agency will conduct their duties with diligence, transparency, professionalism and within the law.”

Sims’ bond was set at $250,000. He was not in custody as of 6 p.m. Monday.

