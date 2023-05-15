Police: No arrests made after street brawls break out among teens downtown Saturday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating after two large fights broke out in the streets of downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning.

The brawls, captured on cell phone video, show dozens of people standing around groups of people fighting in the street near 9th and Olive around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Police responded to the first call and dispersed the crowd, only to be called back 20 minutes later after another fight broke out. Neighbors said the fights stemmed from an after-prom party at a nearby venue.

“Things are reaching a point in which lawlessness is not being checked,” said Arnold Stricker, who lives downtown. “It’s a combination of things, but frankly, whether people are goin’ to actually know if they’re going to go to jail or be charged with a crime...all of those factors point to a direction that lawlessness has been able to creep in and get its foothold a lot more solidly than it should.”

SLMPD said no arrests were made in response to the two fights, nor a nearby shooting that took place near 7th and Locust around 2:15 a.m. In that case, a man and woman said a dark-colored SUV with dark-tinted windows drove up next to them and started firing at their car. The victims then drove to an area hospital for treatment.

Those who live downtown near the weekend’s chaos said the lack of regulation on short-term rentals is a major contributor to unruly behavior. Currently, the city is working on legislation that would require short-term rentals to be registered and allow law enforcement easier access to a responsible person in charge in the event of a problem.

“These landlords, these building owners, are imposing a tremendous cost on the public and the surrounding neighborhood,” said Les Sterman, who lives downtown.

Sterman said many landlords would rent out vacant units within their buildings as short-term rentals. As a result, many do not require more than a one-night stay, which can land problematic tenants or renters in the units. Often, he said, those problems spill out into violence on the street.

The City of St. Louis released the following statement addressing the ongoing efforts to combat problematic short-term rentals.

“At this time, there is no short-term rental registry. The Planning Commission just passed a measure that will allow the Board of Aldermen to regulate short-term rental properties. St. Louis is one of the few municipalities without short-term rental regulations, and Mayor Jones supports this effort to protect housing and hold property owners accountable. We envision a system where licenses for short-term rentals uphold specific standards. If they do not and cause problems for their neighbors, they will be removed from the list of approved units and unable to rent their property. We will also have them removed from rental platforms that wish to operate in the City of St. Louis.

At present, without a regulatory framework, the City can act to curb criminal activity through our nuisance ordinances. If violations to nuisance ordinances are found, a Cease and Desist letter is sent to the owner, and condemnation may occur.”

The City of St. Louis does have a curfew for juveniles, prohibiting them from being out between 11:59 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the weekends. During the week, the curfew extends from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. SLMPD said parents of juveniles could receive citations based on their children’s conduct.

An SLMPD department spokesperson said it rolled out its Summer Violence and Cruising Detail this weekend, earlier than its anticipated Memorial Day weekend rollout. The added patrol includes support from the Mobile Reserve Unit, SWAT Unit and Sheriff’s Department. Those details offer extra help to the 4th District and bike officers already assigned to the downtown area.

A spokesperson for the department said the size and scope of this year’s summer detail is comparable to last year’s.

