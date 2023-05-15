Storm chances this afternoon & tonight

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Stronger storms are possible this afternoon & evening, mainly south

Slightly more widespread rain overnight

Lower humidity and cooler temperatures the rest of the week

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: Temperatures today will be cooler with highs in the lower 70s and cloudy skies. Spot showers or an isolated thunderstorm remain possible through the afternoon. Areas south within the threat level 1 risk out of 5 need to be watchful for a few strong to severe storms. Gusty winds and hail will be possible if any storms turn strong or severe. Overnight the rain becomes a bit more widespread, but the severe threat decreases after sunset.

Tomorrow: The showers clear early and we’ll enjoy a day with cooler temps in the 70s and low humidity.

What’s next: Rain chances return Friday into early Saturday with our next cold front. The severe potential looks low.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.