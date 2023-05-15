Mobile unit on the road to help kids manage diabetes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Diabetes and obesity are rising right here in the St. Louis region and across the country. Area health leaders say the pandemic played a major role in fewer people keeping up with routine care.

“The current models of healthcare are not enough to ensure that kids can actually make it to their appointments, can reach the goals that they need to have for preventing diabetes complications,” said Dr. Ana Maria Arbelaez, a Washinton University endocrinologist and medical director of Healthy Kids Express Diabetes.

Now, a campaign for change is underway. The mission of the mobile unit is to help kids manage diabetes and decrease ICU admissions.

The mobile clinic is already on the road working with kids at risk and those living with diabetes.

“It’s just very challenging with COVID things have actually gotten harder for families to be able to make it to doctor’s appointments and be compliant with their diabetes care,” said Arbelaez.

The mobile clinic team is visiting metro schools that WashU and St. Louis Children’s have identified as areas where kids are the most at risk for diabetes.

“A lot of the struggles that these families face is they have three jobs,” said Arbelaez. “They can barely make an income. Every day that they don’t bring their kids to our clinic is a day that they lose income, and being able to come here on the bus is allowing them to provide for their families.”

The Healthy Kids Express Diabetes team is also working with school nurses to provide advanced training on how to care for students, give shots and use diabetes technology.

