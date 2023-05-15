Missouri Governor Parson signs 2023 supplemental budget bill

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 15, a second supplemental budget bill for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, into law. HB 15 appropriates more than $2 billion to ensure state government operations continue uninterrupted through the end of the current fiscal year, ending June 30, 2023.

“This bill provides critical funding to support the education of our kids and the development of Missouri’s workforce, and we are happy to sign it into law today,” Governor Parson said. “We thank the General Assembly for passing this legislation and ensuring state government continues to operate smoothly.”

HB 15 appropriates critical funding for K-12 education, higher education, public safety, mental health, and transportation, among others. Funding highlights can be found below:

  • $217 million for school nutrition programs
  • $75 million for state aid to charter schools
  • $3 million for career and technical education programs in K-12 schools
  • $800,000 for the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant Program
  • $175,000 for the Missouri Blue Scholarship

The more than $2 billion package includes $427 million in general revenue, $1.45 billion in federal funds, and $176 million in other funds.

Governor Parson issued one line item veto in HB 15 for $25,000 to the Missouri Department of Transportation for audit costs. The line item was not recommended as an emergency appropriation by Governor Parson, therefore, does not align with the Constitutional requirements of a supplemental appropriation bill. Funding for the same audit program is included in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

