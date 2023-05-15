First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch Tonight-Tuesday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Severe threat far south of the St. Louis metro through this evening

More widespread rain overnight, not severe but could be heavy in isolated areas

A flood watch in effect from 9pm through Tuesday Morning

Through this evening: Spot showers or an isolated thunderstorm remain possible through the evening with a greater risk for storms south of the St. Louis metro. Areas south within the threat level 1 severe risk (out of 5 the highest) need to be watchful for a few strong to severe storms. Gusty winds and hail will be possible if any storms turn strong or severe and localized flooding with isolated downpours.

First Alert Weather Day Tonight-Tuesday morning: A more widespread area of rain is expected from the St. Louis metro and south. This won’t be severe but could produce isolated areas of heavy rain and flooding. While most areas will get under 0.5″ of rainfall, forecast models hint at some isolated areas that could get 2″+ and we’ll have to be alert for flooding. We will have to wait for the rain and storms overnight to develop to pinpoint where any heavy spots are developing but the area below in the Flood watch tonight through Tuesday morning is the area of concern.

Tomorrow: The morning rain tapers off by late morning and expect a dry and mild afternoon with temps in the 70s and low humidity.

What’s next: Rain chances return Friday and may linger into early Saturday with our next cold front. This does not appear to have a severe threat unless the storm fuel ramps up. We’ll keep you posted.

