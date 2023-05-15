Episode 234: Maypop Coffee + Garden Shop

The outside of Maypop Coffee & Garden Shop in Webster Groves.
By Alexis Zotos
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Located inside a historic home in a neighborhood in Webster Groves sits a little oasis. A café and garden shop all in one.

Maypop opened five years ago on Mother’s Day weekend. It’s the busiest time of year for a plant store and the staff wants to help you feel like whatever your gardening level is, you can plant something and keep it thriving.

We sat down with McKenzie Leek to talk about everything you need to know to garden this spring, whether you have a big yard or just a container on your patio.

In the café, they serve up Blueprint coffee and pastries from local bakeries. Perfect to sit and plan out your gardening adventures. Let’s get some inspiration and meet McKenzie.

