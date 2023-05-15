Dr. Fauci delivers commencement address at Washington University

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The next class of Washington University’s Medical School is off, and they step into their new careers Monday with words from a man who guided America’s response to COVID.

Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a speech on Monday to the graduating class.

Fauci retired from his post as NIAID Director at the end of 2022—a 38-year career, serving under seven presidents.

He said he isn’t calling this stage retirement but an opportunity to inspire the next generation to study medicine and to stay grounded in fact and evidence-based science.

“Don’t be shy about going out there and speaking and promoting things evidence-based and truthful,” he said. “You have to counter it. You can’t give them an open field and surrender.”

Fight back against untruths is what Fauci is sharing with the 2023 graduating medical students at Washington University.

“It’s their responsibility to push back on the normalization of untruths and say that’s not true and give you equal credence to what you are saying if what you are saying is egregiously untrue,” Fauci said.

Fauci spoke from his experience during the pandemic, where the United States had more than 1 million people die from COVID-19.

He stands by the fact that the emergency nature of the pandemic is over, but the pandemic is not fully over.

“When you talk about pandemics, there is the accelerated stage of a pandemic where you still have a pervasive illness throughout the world. Technically speaking, it’s still a pandemic, but it is not at the accelerated stage,” he said.

He said the mischaracterization of science is not helpful when dealing with a public health crisis.

Fauci is proud of our country’s scientific response to the pandemic, but public health preparedness and response fell short.

“We had 1.13 million deaths, which is about as high or higher than any other country,” he said. “There are a lot of things we have to self-examine about how at the local public health level we responded. "

Some say Fauci is to blame for those deaths and others.

Grassroots groups Nations in Action and Missouri Stands Up organized a rally to protest Fauci’s honorary degree and commencement speech for his handling of COVID.

“I agree to the reality that the pandemic happened,” said Dr. Gaston Cornu-Labat. “I don’t agree with the idea the virus killed millions of people. There is tremendous evidence that horrible mismanagement that contributed to COVID.”

Cornu-Labat is a surgeon from Texas and claims to fight for health freedom.

Dr. Fauci told News 4 he found the attacks directed towards him over the last three years to be odd, but the strategy to demonize someone to give a cause a face to hate, is effective.

“I took no great pleasure in contradicting the president of the united states, I have great respect for the office of the united states, but I had to speak up when they said hydroxychloroquine works like magic, that Ivermectin works like magic and this virus will disappear tomorrow. I had to speak up and say that’s not true, but that launched an extraordinary amount of hostility.”

Cornu-Labat said Fauci wasn’t transparent about COVID, the vaccine or his relationship with big pharma.

“This is not a vaccine,” Cornu-Labat said. “We know that. It’s not a vaccine. It’s a gene-altering therapy, that was pushed as a solution to the pandemic.”

Fauci disagrees with the claims.

He said our country has to be careful of what he calls false equivalency with medical experts, trusting what they say just because they have a credential.

“Just because someone has a credential doesn’t mean they are right,” he said. “You have to look at the broad census in the scientific community.”

He said he doesn’t demonize those who demonize him.

“They can’t be all that bad,” he said. “They can’t be. They may say things that sound very aggressive and offensive, but it’s impossible they are all that bad. They are not. They act in a way that puts you back, but I think there is something redeemable.”

Fauci said he is proud of creating the president’s emergency plan for aid relief.

He said it saved roughly 25 million people.

Before giving Monday’s commencement speech, Fauci reflected on criticisms he faced about vaccines and masks over the past three years. That led to sizing up the criticisms he faced during the HIV AIDS outbreak in the 1980s.

He said to compare that pushback to the divisiveness in our country presently over COVID is like comparing apples to watermelons – not even close.

Fauci said under President George W. Bush, he was tasked with going to Africa and finding life-saving tools for underdeveloped countries to use against HIV AIDS.

Fauci said the Prersident's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief had saved roughly 25 million people, which he is most proud of.

