Cooler & Less Humid Beginning on Monday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A few stray showers or storms possible overnight
  • A low rain chance lingers for Monday
  • Lower humidity and cooler temperatures all week

Monday & Tuesday: Rain chances continue Monday with a few spot showers possible. It will also be cooler behind Sunday’s cold front. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday morning as well.

What’s next: Chances for rain and storms return at the end of the work-week.

