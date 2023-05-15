Cooler & Less Humid Beginning on Monday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

A few stray showers or storms possible overnight

A low rain chance lingers for Monday

Lower humidity and cooler temperatures all week

Monday & Tuesday: Rain chances continue Monday with a few spot showers possible. It will also be cooler behind Sunday’s cold front. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday morning as well.

What’s next: Chances for rain and storms return at the end of the work-week.

