Buildings evacuated after gas line hit in Washington, Missouri

WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) – Multiple buildings were evacuated after construction crews hit a gas line in Washington, Missouri.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, crews hit a gas line near the intersection of 5th and Clay, according to fire officials. Leaking gas then started building up in nearby sewers, prompting an evacuation area of about a half block in all directions.

Around seven buildings were cleared. Around 4:30 p.m., News 4 learned that the gas leak had been capped and the evacuation was ended. No injuries were reported.

