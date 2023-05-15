Arenado, Cardinals complete 3-game sweep with 9-1 rout of Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner each hit a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Paul DeJong added a solo shot and Arenado drove in four runs for the Cardinals, who won for the sixth time in seven games since an eight-game losing streak. Their previous two wins came on ninth-inning rallies against closer Kenley Jansen at Fenway Park.

Lars Nootbaar had three hits and scored three times for St. Louis, and Paul Goldschmidt added two hits and an RBI. Miles Mikolas (2-1) pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits with two walks.

“We are a playoff team despite our bad start,” Mikolas said. “The talent is there. We’re a very good baseball team.”

Rafael Devers had an RBI single for Boston, which lost for the fifth time in six games.

It was the first series sweep this season for St. Louis (16-25), which owns the NL’s worst record. Arenado homered over the Green Monster once in each game of the series.

The Cardinals finished a six-game road trip to Wrigley Field and Fenway Park at 5-1.

“It’s a good road trip,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “To get back on track and the way we’ve done it, against two good teams, to be able to go out there with the style of play that has been really good. I know I’ve said it several times, but that clubhouse has trust in one another.”

Red Sox starter Corey Kluber (2-5) gave up four runs and seven hits — two homers — in five innings. He walked three and struck out five.

“I put us in a hole early,” he said. “I think it just boils down to poor fastball command.”

DeJong’s shot into the center-field seats broke a 1-all tie in the second. Knizner’s drive came in the fourth, also going out to center.

Boston’s Enmanuel Valdez had a two-run homer overturned by review in the seventh on a drive that replays showed hooked foul just short of Pesky’s Pole.

Génesis Cabrera escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, getting Masataka Yoshida to fly out to end the inning.

“Played two good games and we lost in the ninth and today they kicked our butt,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

DAD KNOWS

Standing on the field about two hours before the game, Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale asked how the Boston Celtics were doing in Game 7 of their NBA playoff series against Philadelphia. When informed All-Star forward Jayson Tatum had 25 points at halftime, the lefty said: “He’s my oldest son’s favorite athlete. He says it’s me, but I think that’s just to make me feel good. He has two of his jerseys and only one of mine.”

BACK INTO IT

Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras was stretching and squatting with a catcher’s mitt in the clubhouse before the game. After a break from catching, Contreras is slated to be back behind the plate Monday against Milwaukee. He was moved to DH on May 5.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Dylan Carlson left the game with a sprained left ankle.

Red Sox: INF Trevor Story (elbow surgery) is working out at the team’s complex in Florida.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (2-4, 6.18 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at home, facing RHP Freddy Peralta (4-2, 3.32).

Red Sox: RHP Tanner Houck (3-2, 5.26) starts the opener of a three-game series Monday at Fenway against Seattle RHP George Kirby (4-2, 2.62).

