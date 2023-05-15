AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Court documents state that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner was completing clinic work on the day she, or a designee, was supposed to be at a contempt of court hearing.

News 4 Investigates learned Gardner has been enrolled in a post-Master’s nursing program at Saint Louis University since 2021.

In April, the circuit attorney’s office missed two hearings connected to the case of a shooting of an 11-year-old girl. On April 27, Judge Michael Nobel ruled that there was enough evidence to potentially hold Gardner and one of her assistants in contempt. Gardner did not attend the contempt hearing.

In a court filing Monday, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey claimed that on the day of the contempt hearing, Gardner was doing clinic work for her nursing degree. The document states that “Gardner apparently spent the morning and early afternoon hours completing clinic work in pursuit of her nursing degree. Gardner did not personally appear at the show cause hearing that day, and the circuit court concluded that Gardner’s office ‘appear[ed] to be a rudderless ship of chaos.’”

Records claim investigators for the attorney general’s office saw Gardner’s car at a health clinic off Manchester Avenue before 10 a.m. and Gardner was seen leaving the clinic hours later.

Bailey claims Gardner is breaking a state law that requires a circuit attorney to “devote their entire time and energy to the discharge of official duties.”

Gardner announced earlier this month that she would be resigning her position as St. Louis Circuit Attorney, effective June 1.

