AG claims new proof that Gardner was working towards nursing degree on day of contempt hearing

Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in wake of downtown crash
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Court documents state that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner was completing clinic work on the day she, or a designee, was supposed to be at a contempt of court hearing.

News 4 Investigates learned Gardner has been enrolled in a post-Master’s nursing program at Saint Louis University since 2021.

News 4 Investigates: Kim Gardner student at SLU nursing school since 2021, Missouri AG wants answers

In April, the circuit attorney’s office missed two hearings connected to the case of a shooting of an 11-year-old girl. On April 27, Judge Michael Nobel ruled that there was enough evidence to potentially hold Gardner and one of her assistants in contempt. Gardner did not attend the contempt hearing.

In a court filing Monday, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey claimed that on the day of the contempt hearing, Gardner was doing clinic work for her nursing degree. The document states that “Gardner apparently spent the morning and early afternoon hours completing clinic work in pursuit of her nursing degree. Gardner did not personally appear at the show cause hearing that day, and the circuit court concluded that Gardner’s office ‘appear[ed] to be a rudderless ship of chaos.’”

Records claim investigators for the attorney general’s office saw Gardner’s car at a health clinic off Manchester Avenue before 10 a.m. and Gardner was seen leaving the clinic hours later.

Bailey claims Gardner is breaking a state law that requires a circuit attorney to “devote their entire time and energy to the discharge of official duties.”

Gardner announced earlier this month that she would be resigning her position as St. Louis Circuit Attorney, effective June 1.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flood watch has been issued starting at 9 p.m. tonight.
First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch Tonight-Tuesday
Police investigate large fight involving multiple teens and shots fired downtown
Police investigate large fight involving multiple teens and shots fired downtown
Flash flooding causing road closures, traffic delays and stranded cars
Flash flooding causing road closures, traffic delays and stranded cars
Man drowns in Carondelet Park Saturday morning
Man drowns in Carondelet Park Saturday morning
A crash blocked multiple lanes on I-70 eastbound near 270 on May 14.
Multiple lanes blocked for crash on I-70

Latest News

St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office(generic image)
Six to be interviewed for St. Louis Circuit Attorney position
weed sales
Cumulative marijuana sales reach $1 billion since 2020
Potholes
Road crews out patching potholes in south St. Louis County
weed sales
Missouri hits $1B in pot sales since 2020