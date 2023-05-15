500-year flood hits parts of south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to the Metropolitan Sewer District, flash flooding Sunday in parts of south St. Louis County was declared a 100-year flood event and, in other parts, a 500-year flood event.

Nick Bauder’s home near Telegraph Road and Reavis Barracks Road had 4 feet of flood water in the basement. He said the force of the water flowing through his backyard punched a hole in the rear of his house.

“And I heard a crash, and all the water came through. I almost got hit by furniture in my own house. I almost died in my own house because the drainage system was not working,” he said.

In the 4300 block of Schmittwoods Court, water reached 4 feet deep in the street. Several cars were lifted off the ground and moved by the floodwater.

“You’re standing on the porch, and you’re watching them, and they just kind of lifting up and floating over and stuff like that,” said Gaynell Renner.

In the 4600 block of Seibert Avenue, several homes got water in their basements from sewer backups.

“It stunk like raw sewage,” said Jay Gross.

Sometimes so much rain can fall so quickly that sewer systems can’t handle any more water and will back up into a home. There are times this happens, and MSD will provide $3,000, minus a $100 deductible, for cleanup and repairs. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.