Two people shot, injured while driving in downtown St. Louis

By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were shot and injured while they were driving together southbound on 7th in downtown St. Louis just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the man, 30, and the woman, 42, were driving on 7th, approaching Locust, when a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows drove beside them on the driver’s side. Someone in the SUV then began shooting at the two victims.

The victims drove themselves to the hospital. The man was shot in the back of the head and in the left arm and is listed in serious but stable condition. The woman had a graze wound on her forehead and is listed in stable condition.

Police said this shooting may be related to incidents from earlier in the night in the 300 block of Olive and 900 block of Locust. These incidents were fights involving teenagers and shots being fired without any injuries.

Investigations on all incidents in this area on Sunday morning are ongoing.

