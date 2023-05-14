Flash flooding causing road closures, traffic delays and stranded cars

A car was trapped in flood water on Union under I-55.
A car was trapped in flood water on Union under I-55.
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Storms moving through the St. Louis region are causing flash flooding, road closures, and traffic delays.

Northbound I-55 is experiencing flooding and standing water at Bayless, according to MoDOT. The flooding has traffic at a standstill.

I-55 is flooding at Bayless, causing standstill traffic.
I-55 is flooding at Bayless, causing standstill traffic.

Reavis Barracks at I-55 flooded and closed the road.

Reavis Barracks under I-55 experiencing flooding.
Reavis Barracks under I-55 experiencing flooding.

Union under I-55 is also experiencing flooding, closing the road.

The St. Louis Fire Department has responded to vehicles trapped in flood water at:

  • Alabama and Koeln
  • South Broadway and River Casino Drive
  • Germania and Primm

Traffic is being delayed on I-44 eastbound at I-64 in St. Louis City due to flash flooding causing standing water on the highway, according to MoDOT.

A severe storm watch has been issued for much of the region until 10 p.m. tonight.

St. Louis County is in a flood advisory until 9:30 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management.

During flash flooding, the St. Louis City EMA said to avoid driving into standing water. Standing water can cause a car to stall, trapping it in the water.

