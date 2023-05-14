Flash flooding causing road closures, traffic delays and stranded cars
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Storms moving through the St. Louis region are causing flash flooding, road closures, and traffic delays.
Northbound I-55 is experiencing flooding and standing water at Bayless, according to MoDOT. The flooding has traffic at a standstill.
Reavis Barracks at I-55 flooded and closed the road.
Union under I-55 is also experiencing flooding, closing the road.
The St. Louis Fire Department has responded to vehicles trapped in flood water at:
- Alabama and Koeln
- South Broadway and River Casino Drive
- Germania and Primm
Traffic is being delayed on I-44 eastbound at I-64 in St. Louis City due to flash flooding causing standing water on the highway, according to MoDOT.
A severe storm watch has been issued for much of the region until 10 p.m. tonight.
St. Louis County is in a flood advisory until 9:30 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management.
During flash flooding, the St. Louis City EMA said to avoid driving into standing water. Standing water can cause a car to stall, trapping it in the water.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.