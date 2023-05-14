Flash flooding causing road closures, traffic delays and stranded cars

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Storms moving through the St. Louis region are causing flash flooding, road closures, and traffic delays.

Northbound I-55 is experiencing flooding and standing water at Bayless, according to MoDOT. The flooding has traffic at a standstill.

I-55 is flooding at Bayless, causing standstill traffic. (MoDOT)

Reavis Barracks at I-55 flooded and closed the road.

Reavis Barracks under I-55 experiencing flooding. (MoDOT)

Union under I-55 is also experiencing flooding, closing the road.

The St. Louis Fire Department has responded to vehicles trapped in flood water at:

Alabama and Koeln

South Broadway and River Casino Drive

Germania and Primm

Germania & Primm - Vehicle stranded/trapped in flood water. #STLCity #stlwx — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 14, 2023

Traffic is being delayed on I-44 eastbound at I-64 in St. Louis City due to flash flooding causing standing water on the highway, according to MoDOT.

A severe storm watch has been issued for much of the region until 10 p.m. tonight.

St. Louis County is in a flood advisory until 9:30 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management.

During flash flooding, the St. Louis City EMA said to avoid driving into standing water. Standing water can cause a car to stall, trapping it in the water.

Do not drive into standing water on the roadway.



Your car will stall.

You will need rescued.

You will have to pay for car repairs or a new car.



If you see water rising on the road, STOP, turn around, and find another way. — City of St Louis EM (@CityEMA) May 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.