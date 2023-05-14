Police investigate large fight involving multiple teens and shots fired downtown

After dispersing the crowd again and returning to their vehicles, officers heard “a barrage of...
After dispersing the crowd again and returning to their vehicles, officers heard “a barrage of gunfire” around the corner in the 300 block of Olive.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are investigating after a large fight broke out Sunday morning that involved multiple shots being fired.

Mobile Reserve officers responded to the 900 block of Locust around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a large fight. Officers were informed that some of the members of the group fighting were armed. When they arrived, they were able to disperse the crowd without any incidents; however, officers were requested again 20 minutes later for a large crowd returning to the same area and fighting in the street.

After dispersing the crowd again and returning to their vehicles, officers heard “a barrage of gunfire” around the corner in the 300 block of Olive. They immediately ran towards the sound and discovered two vehicles with bullet holes in the body of both of them. Several shell casings were also found in the street. All victims inside the vehicles were uninjured by the shooting, which is believed to be related to a later shooting on 7th and Locust. In total, there were nine victims of this incident, ranging in age from 15 to 39. There is still no information on the suspects.

Police are still investigating. News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The likely timing for the strongest storms is between 2 pm and 8 pm.
First Alert Weather Day: Storm potential Sunday Afternon & Evening
Police, FBI presence at South County home
Police, FBI presence at South County home
Flash flooding causes traffic delays and closures across St. Louis
Flash flooding causes traffic delays and closures across St. Louis
Human skeletal remains found at old industrial plant in Madison County, Illinois
Human skeletal remains found at old industrial plant in Madison County, Illinois
A local woman is suing Mark and Patricia McCloskey citing “anxiety” and “depression” stemming...
McCloskeys sued for pointing guns at protestor in 2020

Latest News

Witnesses told police that the victim, a 22-year-old man, was swimming in the pond before going...
Man drowns in Carondelet Park Saturday morning
Kim Gardner’s office asks St. Louis County prosecutor for help during transition
Kim Gardner’s office asks St. Louis County prosecutor for help during transition
St. Louis VA and U.S. Navy host special event to honor veterans
St. Louis VA and U.S. Navy host special event to honor veterans
Grill to Glory initiative hopes to bring neighbors together and deter crime
Grill to Glory initiative hopes to bring neighbors together and deter crime