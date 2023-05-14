Police investigate large fight involving multiple teens and shots fired downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are investigating after a large fight broke out Sunday morning that involved multiple shots being fired.

Mobile Reserve officers responded to the 900 block of Locust around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a large fight. Officers were informed that some of the members of the group fighting were armed. When they arrived, they were able to disperse the crowd without any incidents; however, officers were requested again 20 minutes later for a large crowd returning to the same area and fighting in the street.

After dispersing the crowd again and returning to their vehicles, officers heard “a barrage of gunfire” around the corner in the 300 block of Olive. They immediately ran towards the sound and discovered two vehicles with bullet holes in the body of both of them. Several shell casings were also found in the street. All victims inside the vehicles were uninjured by the shooting, which is believed to be related to a later shooting on 7th and Locust. In total, there were nine victims of this incident, ranging in age from 15 to 39. There is still no information on the suspects.

Police are still investigating. News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

