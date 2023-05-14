Man drowns in Carondelet Park Saturday morning

Witnesses told police that the victim, a 22-year-old man, was swimming in the pond before going...
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police report a man drowned at Carondelet Park Saturday morning.

According to SLMPD, around 8:15 a.m., officers received a call for help at the park. Witnesses told police that the victim, a 22-year-old man, was swimming in the pond before going under the water and not resurfacing. The St. Louis Fire Department responded and found the victim. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Medical Examiner responded.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

