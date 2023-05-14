First Alert Weather Day: Storm potential Sunday Afternon & Evening

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day

Wind and hail are possible with the stronger storms

Multiple chances for rain and storms this week

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day: After patching the morning fog, this afternoon will be warm and humid. A cold front will dive to the south and provide the force needed for scattered showers and storms. The storms are not expected to be as widespread as Saturday’s storms, but we will have to watch for severe threats. Large hail and damaging winds are possible. We also can’t rule out an isolated and brief tornado. The likely timing for the strongest storms is between 2 pm and 8 pm.

Monday & Tuesday: Rain chances continue Monday with a few spot showers possible. It will also be cooler behind Sunday’s cold front. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday morning as well.

What’s next: Chances for rain and storms return at the end of the work-week.

