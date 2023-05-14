First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through 10pm

Wind and hail are possible with the stronger storms

Multiple chances for rain and storms this week

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day: A cold front will dive to the south through this evening and provide the force needed for scattered showers and storms. Large hail and damaging winds are possible. We also can’t rule out an isolated and brief tornado. The likely timing for the strongest storms is between 2 pm and 8 pm.

Monday & Tuesday: Rain chances continue Monday with a few spot showers possible. It will also be cooler behind Sunday’s cold front. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday morning as well.

What’s next: Chances for rain and storms return at the end of the work-week.

