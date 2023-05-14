B&B Theatres to open in Creve Coeur Thursday
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - A new kind of movie-watching experience is coming to Creve Couer later this week.
On Thursday, B&B theatres will open a 16-screen cinema located off Olive Boulevard.
The previous AMC theatre has been transformed into a new luxury experience where you can watch the latest movies, bowl and play arcade games.
There’s even a movie theatre for small children that has a playground in it so the kids can burn a little energy before the movie starts.
This is B&B’s fourth location in the metro area.
