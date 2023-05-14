B&B Theatres to open in Creve Coeur Thursday

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - A new kind of movie-watching experience is coming to Creve Couer later this week.

On Thursday, B&B theatres will open a 16-screen cinema located off Olive Boulevard.

The previous AMC theatre has been transformed into a new luxury experience where you can watch the latest movies, bowl and play arcade games.

There’s even a movie theatre for small children that has a playground in it so the kids can burn a little energy before the movie starts.

This is B&B’s fourth location in the metro area.

