Warm & humid, chances for storms

By Leah Hill
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Slight chance for a brief but heavy storm Saturday
  • Heating up, especially Saturday
  • Higher storm chances Sunday afternoon-evening

Saturday: Hot and humid, heat index near 93°. The chance of rain and storms is only 20%, but if an isolated storm can develop it may be a downpour with small hail and gusty winds. One thing we’re watching that could ramp up the storm threat is if a line of storms from Iowa slides southeast into the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. We’re not confident that will develop but is the reason part of the region is in the lowest level 1 severe threat.

Sunday: Mother’s Day will be warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. While we can’t rule out some storms early in the day, the more likely timing is mid-afternoon through the evening as the cold front pushes through the area. This cold front will bring cooler and less humid air by Monday.

