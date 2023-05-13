Three sets of brothers lead John Burroughs baseball to an undefeated record

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The John Burroughs School baseball team wrapped up its regular season on a historic note.

The Bombers finished the 2023 regular season on a 21-game win streak. Their 22-3 record showcasing their undefeated record in both the Metro League and the entire state of Missouri.

Bombers baseball head coach Scott Deken said a lot of the teams success can be attributed to last season.

“Last year we had a great season, we won 26 games, made it to the quarterfinals,” Deken said. “These guys really got that taste in their mouth of wanting to continue that success. Most of the messaging does not come from me, it comes from our leadership, and this team is full of leaders.”

Most of the group has been playing together for over a decade, and the varsity roster features three sets of brothers.

“I’ve played with every one of these guys since I was six or seven years old,” Burroughs senior Julian Schenck said. “It’s truly something that shouldn’t be taken for granted.”

“The fact that we’re able to rally together and string together a great last half performance. that’s why I think we’re finding our success,” senior Tucker Desloge said. “We’re all dependent on each other and we feed off each other.”

While last season provided a good foundation, the Bombers are shooting to get a ring for the first time since 2002.

“Our team chemistry and the years of playing with each other in local tournaments and regular games will help us in the postseason,” senior Will Chapman said.

“The fact that we’re undefeated in Missouri this year is just amazing and especially to do it with this group of guys, like brothers to me, is an experience I’ll never forget.”

The Bombers begin their postseason run Wednesday, May 17.

