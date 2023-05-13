St. Louis VA and U.S. Navy host special event to honor veterans

St. Louis is taking time this weekend to honor military veterans.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
St. Louis Veterans Affairs is partnering with the U.S. Navy for a special event at the VA’s Jefferson Barracks Campus.

Veterans could enjoy a car show, food and music, as well as get information on benefits and programs.

You can find more information about the services available to military veterans on the VA website.

