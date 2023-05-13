Section of Kingshighway has standing water, stranding drivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A section of North Kingshighway between Bircher and Lexington has standing water, which is stranding drivers, passengers and their vehicles.

N. Kingshighway & Bircher - Reports of multiple vehicles stranded in standing water. #STLCity #stlwx pic.twitter.com/S092sKWV7M — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 13, 2023

The St. Louis Fire Department said that multiple vehicles are stranded in standing water at North Kingshighway and Bircher. They said one occupied vehicle is stranded and trapped in standing water on North Kingshighway and Lexington.

N. Kingshighway & Lexington - Occupied vehicle stranded/trapped in standing water. #STLCity #stlwx — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 13, 2023

The St. Louis City Emergency Management Agency reminds people not to drive into standing water on the roadway. If you see water rising on the road, they say to stop and turn around and find a different way.

Do not drive into standing water on the roadway.



Your car will stall.

You will need rescued.

You will have to pay for car repairs or a new car.



If you see water rising on the road, STOP, turn around, and find another way. — City of St Louis EM (@CityEMA) May 13, 2023

