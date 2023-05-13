Section of Kingshighway has standing water, stranding drivers
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A section of North Kingshighway between Bircher and Lexington has standing water, which is stranding drivers, passengers and their vehicles.
The St. Louis Fire Department said that multiple vehicles are stranded in standing water at North Kingshighway and Bircher. They said one occupied vehicle is stranded and trapped in standing water on North Kingshighway and Lexington.
The St. Louis City Emergency Management Agency reminds people not to drive into standing water on the roadway. If you see water rising on the road, they say to stop and turn around and find a different way.
