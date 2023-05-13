Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexual assault of a child

William E. McKay, 37, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
William E. McKay, 37, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.(Madison County Office of the State's Attorney)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Fredericktown, Missouri, man was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Friday in Madison County, Illinois, for sexually assaulting a child.

William E. McKay, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, admitting to committing a sexual act with a child younger than 13 between Nov. 1, 2021, and Dec. 26, 2021.

“We can’t begin to imagine the trauma that children and their families suffer in cases such as this,” said State’s Attorney Thomas Haine. “We hope that this sentence allows a measure of healing for the victim, who demonstrated tremendous courage by coming forward.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, FBI presence at South County home
Police, FBI presence at South County home
Flooding caused traffic delays on I-64 and closing on eastbound.
All lanes on I-64 open back up after water main break floods interstate
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
DNA technology helps solve cold case after 46 years
Storm alerts 5/13
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Human skeletal remains found at old industrial plant in Madison County, Illinois
Human skeletal remains found at old industrial plant in Madison County, Illinois

Latest News

Shooting generic
16-year-old shot, critically injured in north St. Louis
Traffic alert generic
Flash flooding causing traffic delays and closures across St. Louis
Generic police lights.
Driver, passenger shot and injured while driving on I-70
3 killed in North City shootings
3 killed in North City shootings