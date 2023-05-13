Grill to Glory initiative hopes to bring neighbors together and deter crime

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis kicked off its Grill to Glory initiative for 2023.

It’s a faith-based initiative to bring more resources into communities across the Metro in a partnership between the Urban League and local churches.

Grill to Glory runs every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where neighborhood churches offer free hot dogs and other food.

Vice President of Public Safety James Clark says the goal is to enrich the community in the hopes of bringing neighbors together.

“The neighborhood church has the ability to do what no other entity can do, and that’s galvanize the neighborhood and bring neighbors back and make neighbors feel comfortable in their neighborhood,” Clark says. “Long term, that will impact crime. Long term, that will impact violence. We have strong programs, but this goes beyond a program.”

It’s a weekly free barbeque, working to change the psyche of people who might be drawn to crime.

James Rogers has lived in St. Louis for more than 40 years and says crime in the city wasn’t always like this.

“You got the children,” Rogers says. “You got them playing. You want to hear that laughter. You don’t want to hear gunshots every day all day.”

That’s one of the reasons Rogers supports events like this.

“It’s been really terrible about the violence,” Rogers says. “This is good, even for the people doing the violence.”

Jevon Mann is a pastor at one of the more than 300 churches across the Metro participating in Grill to Glory.

The reason Mann wanted his church to participate for the last several years is to be a blessing to the community.

Mann says he’s already seen an impact within his neighborhood.

“One of the police officers came by here,” Mann says. “I was in my office on a Tuesday or Wednesday. He knocked on the front door and he just said he wanted to tell me we’re doing a great job in the community because it has decreased the crime rate in this area. That there alone was a blessing.”

