First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7pm

First Alert Weather:

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day

Wind and hail are possible with the stronger storms

Rain and storm chances again Sunday

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 7 pm. Storms capable of producing large hail and wind will impact the area through the afternoon and evening.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day: We are on the south side of a warm front, which means our temperatures and humidity will spike. Showers and thunderstorms are likely due to the building instability in the air which has been aided by warm and humid air. Strong to severe storms are possible with hail and wind as the primary threats. The storm threat could ramp up again tonight if a line of storms develops in Iowa and moves southeast this evening and into Sunday morning. Given the low potential, we are in a threat level 2 severe risk.

Sunday: Mother’s Day will be warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. While we can’t rule out some storms early in the day, the more likely timing is mid-afternoon through the evening as the cold front pushes through the area. This cold front will bring cooler and less humid air by Monday. If any storms turn strong or severe, they will produce a large hail risk.

