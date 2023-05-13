First Alert Weather Day Issued For Sunday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Quiet Weather Expected Overnight
  • Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day
  • Wind and hail are possible with the stronger storms

Sunday: Mother’s Day will be warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. The most likely timing is mid-afternoon through the evening as the cold front pushes through the area. This cold front will bring cooler and less humid air by Monday. If any storms turn strong or severe, they will produce a large hail risk as well as damaging winds.

