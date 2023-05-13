Driver, passenger shot and injured while driving on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot and injured while driving on I-70 in St. Louis City just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said that the victims, a 36-year-old male driver and a 35-year-old female passenger, were driving eastbound on I-70 near Salisbury when they were shot. They told investigators that another vehicle had suddenly driven in front of him, and a man on the passenger side of that car started firing shots at them.

The woman was shot multiple times, with wounds to her abdomen and one on her arm. She is in critical but stable condition. The driver had gunshot wounds to his arm and torso and is in stable condition.

The driver told police he drove to Lucas and Hunt and Halls Ferry, where he called 911. St. Louis County responded and took the victims to the hospital.

