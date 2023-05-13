16-year-old shot, critically injured in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically injured at Union and Bircher in north St. Louis just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the boy was walking across from the BP gas station on Union when he saw a black Mazda 3. He told police a person wearing a black SKU mask leaned out of the passenger side window and fired multiple shots at him. He was shot in the lower side and right arm.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical-stable condition.

