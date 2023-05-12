Storms Possible Today, Some May Become Strong to Severe

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • 30% Chance for Rain & Storms Today
  • First Alert Weather Day for a low severe risk today, mainly between Noon - 6pm
  • Mother’s Day has a 50% chance for some showers and storms too

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day: There is a low risk of large hail or damaging wind. The ingredients look marginal to support lower end severe weather with hail up to the size of quarters or gusty winds from 50-60 mph. And these storms look very isolated, which is why we reduced the rain chance Friday to 30%. The stronger storms would be in the afternoon to evening. It’s a low severe risk, but we want to make sure you know what’s possible and remain weather aware.

Saturday: Hot and humid. The chance of rain and storms is only 20%. Chances ramp up after 7pm and will continue as a possibility into the overnight hours.

Sunday: Mother’s Day has a chance for some showers and storms too. It will still be warm and humid but a cold front will bring cooler and less humid air by Monday.

Today
Today(KMOV)
Saturday
Saturday(KMOV)
Sunday
Sunday(KMOV)

