St. Louis scientists research drug options to treat pain without addiction

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis scientists are working to find safer alternatives to treat pain without getting people addicted to opioids.

As the country and the Metro grapples with the opioid crisis, researchers tell News 4 they want to find a new way to relieve pain.

Jesse Williams has been in recovery for seven years.

When he was in high school, Williams had two knee surgeries, doctors prescribed opioids to help with the pain.

“That affected me,” Williams says. “That affected my life. That affected my future.”

Williams is sober after 10 years of abusing substances. The addiction started after the second knee surgery and getting prescribed more prescription painkillers.

“It soon went to buying them off the street and that got expensive and there were easier ways to get that and higher doses, which is what switched to heroin,” Williams says.

That escalation in drug use is one of the driving factors behind the development of a new medication which would treat pain without triggering addictive or hallucinogenic side effects.

Assistant Professor Tao Che says it’s a partnership between Washington University and the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.

“If we can see how those drugs sit, we can change them and optimize them and then re-test them to see if we can get rid of the undesirable effects,” Che says.

Che says developing a non-addictive painkiller has been tried in the past.

However, this research allowed them to look at how the current drugs affect the brain and target specific pathways.

“Next, we are trying to validate them in the pre-clinical models, and we hope eventually in clinical trials,” Che says.

Williams says he would support a drug like this but hopes people like him can help researchers by shedding light on their lived experiences.

“Withdrawals are one of the number one reasons why we continue to use,” Che says. “People think it’s well why can’t you stop. If there’s a withdrawal symptom that’s why I would use most of the time and so clarifying there is not withdrawal symptoms.”

The goal is to finish this phase in the next year or two before going to a clinical trial.

That means it could take years before the drug gets into people’s hands.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.