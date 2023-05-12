Shrewsbury Police combat retail theft

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Shrewsbury Police Department is increasing its visibility in the Watson Road business district in an effort to prevent retail theft. Persistent, organized retail theft is a major problem for retailers, in Shrewsbury and across the St. Louis region.

“It’s a massive problem. They lose a lot of money from theft,” said Detective Sergeant Patrick King.

King said the department is better coordinating crime prevention efforts with retailers. And he said more officers have been assigned to patrol shopping areas and on certain “blitz” days officers are everywhere.

“While we’re doing these details, we haven’t yet received a call that just happened or is happening. So, we’re preventing it before it ever happens, which is the ultimate goal,” he said.

Some larger stores are often the victims of organized retail theft rings, which steal specific products in large quantities and hit multiple locations in a short amount of time.

Abby Swanson-Paubel is a security supervisor for Schnucks. She said retailers share information about how the groups operate and what items they’re targeting, even with their competition.

Swanson-Paubel is also the executive director of the Organized Retail Crime Association for St. Louis (ORCA).

“Ultimately we want to build bigger cases for the police departments and the prosecuting attorney’s office, to get them off the streets,” she said.

St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell released this statement.

“We organized a Retail Theft Task Force, realizing that there are organized regional retail theft rings that require a regional approach to put a stop to them. Retail theft is one of many kinds of crime where social media provides new opportunities, as we see people selling stolen goods on social media literally as fast as they can steal them. Making money by selling stolen goods is a predatory business model, and with our law enforcement partners we are committed to prosecuting these predators.

