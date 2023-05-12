Shrewsbury Police combat retail theft

The Shrewsbury Police Department is increasing its visibility in the Watson Road business district in an effort to prevent retail theft.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Shrewsbury Police Department is increasing its visibility in the Watson Road business district in an effort to prevent retail theft. Persistent, organized retail theft is a major problem for retailers, in Shrewsbury and across the St. Louis region.

“It’s a massive problem. They lose a lot of money from theft,” said Detective Sergeant Patrick King.

King said the department is better coordinating crime prevention efforts with retailers. And he said more officers have been assigned to patrol shopping areas and on certain “blitz” days officers are everywhere.

“While we’re doing these details, we haven’t yet received a call that just happened or is happening. So, we’re preventing it before it ever happens, which is the ultimate goal,” he said.

Some larger stores are often the victims of organized retail theft rings, which steal specific products in large quantities and hit multiple locations in a short amount of time.

Abby Swanson-Paubel is a security supervisor for Schnucks. She said retailers share information about how the groups operate and what items they’re targeting, even with their competition.

Swanson-Paubel is also the executive director of the Organized Retail Crime Association for St. Louis (ORCA).

“Ultimately we want to build bigger cases for the police departments and the prosecuting attorney’s office, to get them off the streets,” she said.

St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell released this statement.

“We organized a Retail Theft Task Force, realizing that there are organized regional retail theft rings that require a regional approach to put a stop to them. Retail theft is one of many kinds of crime where social media provides new opportunities, as we see people selling stolen goods on social media literally as fast as they can steal them. Making money by selling stolen goods is a predatory business model, and with our law enforcement partners we are committed to prosecuting these predators.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, FBI presence at South County home
Police, FBI presence at South County home
First Alert Weather Days May 12-13, 2023
Warmer Weekend, Storm Chances Ramp Up Sunday
Darion Benton, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action
Man charged in connection with Cherokee Street shooting day after charges refused against another suspect
A person died in an accident on Highway 141 near Highway 370 Thursday morning
Person dead in Thursday morning accident in Bridgeton
' I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from...
‘I would like a 180′ Opponents pushback on St. Louis County proposal banning people from standing, walking in the street

Latest News

Lawmakers pass bill on permanent makeup after News 4 investigation
Lawmakers pass bill on permanent makeup after News 4 investigation
ducks
Ducks hatch at Wentzville elementary school
A local woman is suing Mark and Patricia McCloskey citing “anxiety” and “depression” stemming...
McCloskeys sued for pointing guns at protestor in 2020
Business leaders tackle homicides as St. Louis region’s number one priority in new report
Business leaders tackle homicides as St. Louis region’s number one priority in new report