Pre-match Preview: Fighting fire with fire

Defender Tim Parker chases down an attacker from the Chicago Fire.
Defender Tim Parker chases down an attacker from the Chicago Fire.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City SC will start its May campaign with a second match against the Chicago Fire.

On Tuesday, CITY SC took a 2-1 loss to Chicago, ending its journey in its first-ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Now, St. Louis will have a chance at redemption in a second match-up against the Fire. Chicago is unbeaten in its last 13 regular season games at home against Western Conference opponents. But despite CITY SC securing one win in its last five matches, its 19 points thus far are the second most of any expansion team after 10 games in MLS history. Scoring has undoubtedly been an issue as St. Louis has only two goals in its last four games after scoring multiple times in all six of its wins.

Currently, St. Louis sits in second place with 19 points in the Western Conference. Chicago, on the other hand, currently sits in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with 11 points. Chicago’s Josef Martinez joined Kei Kamara and Ola Kamara as the only MLS players to have scored against 26 MLS clubs following his goal against Atlanta United. With a goal against City SC this Saturday, Kei would break that tie. As for City SC, defense has been a major factor. St. Louis averages 22.3 tackles per match this season, 3.6 more than any other MLS club, and winning a league-high 13.6 tackles per game.

A win this week, along with a Seattle loss against Houston, would put City SC back in first place in the Western Conference. Kick-off is set for 12 p.m. at Soldier Field. Games can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

