Police, FBI presence at South County home

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OAKVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - Police, firefighters, federal agents and the St. Louis medical examiner were called to an Oakville home on Thursday.

The Lopez family, who rents the home, states they had to leave their house after authorities knocked on their door, saying they were searching for a body.

While the FBI has confirmed an investigation, authorities will not confirm if anything was found at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

News 4 will update this story as we learn more.

